FBI agents, Springfield officers arrest Rogersville man wanted for raid on Capitol Building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police and the FBI in Springfield arrested a man wanted for participating on the raid inside the Capitol Building January 6.

Zachary Martin, of Rogersville, faces federal charges of restricted buildings or grounds, unlawful activities on Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct and demonstrating in the Capitol.

The arrest happened around 1 p.m. near U.S. 65 and Battlefield Road. The FBI tells KY3 he was arrested without incident.

