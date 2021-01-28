Advertisement

FBI agents, Springfield officers arrest Rogersville man wanted for raid on Capitol Building

Zachary Martin/Greene County Jail
Zachary Martin/Greene County Jail(KY3)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police and the FBI in Springfield arrested a man wanted for participating on the raid inside the Capitol Building January 6.

Zachary Martin, of Rogersville, faces federal charges of restricted buildings or grounds, unlawful activities on Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct and demonstrating in the Capitol.

The arrest happened around 1 p.m. near U.S. 65 and Battlefield Road. The FBI tells KY3 he was arrested without incident.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors charge Nixa Junior High School assistant principal for possession of child pornography
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon
Two die in house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
Investigators say 2 found dead in Wednesday morning house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Homeowner kills a man who broke into his house near Willard, Mo.
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,650 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,777 cases
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media Thursday.
Gov. Parson introduces new Office of Childhood, consolidating Missouri childhood programs to one office
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
Douglas County, Dent County plan to set up mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in February
Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27,...
Missouri lawmakers get vaccine doses meant for other state employees