Federal authorities ask if any other victims in pornography case against Nixa Junior High School assistant principal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into the Nixa Junior High School assistant principal, Colby Fronterhouse, is not over. Fronterhouse faces child pornography charges. Detectives want to know if any other children may have been involved.

Prosecutors say Fronterhouse posed as a 14-year-old girl and convinced a 13-year-old boy to text sexually explicit picture messages to him over the course of a week. Charging documents say the boy and his father reported the texts to a Christian County Sheriff’s deputy back in September.

Investigators say Fronterhouse used a burner phone number, but investigators traced the account back to him. Investigators found that burner account was created in November 2019 and “expired” in September of 2020.

Charging documents say the search warrant was served on Tuesday and investigators seized Fronterhouse’s phone. Investigators gathered information from Fronterhouse’s phone to identify dates he had used the burner account and link it to the days that he’s accused of communicating with the boy.

The charging documents also say Fronterhouse had access to the victim’s cell phone number through school records.

Fronterhouse was hired by the district in August of 2009 and has been the assistant principal of the junior high school since. The Nixa School District denied KY3′s request for an interview again.

Prosecutors ask for help from the public with this investigation. Anyone with additional information on potential victims is asked to contact Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officer Joseph Fletcher at 417-572-2606.

Fronterhouse remains in the Greene County jail without bond after his arrest on Tuesday.

