FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The melting begins today, warmer temps tomorrow

Clouds today are quickly breaking apart which means most of the snow will start to melt. Expect muddy conditions today if you’re out walking your dog in the yard.

As the clouds clear the temperatures will warm to the 40s. Some areas out east with more snow cover will experience slightly cooler high temperature in the mid and upper 30s. A southeast wind will be blowing between 5 and 10 mph with an occasional gust upwards of 15 mph. Thankfully, the wind chill today won’t be much of a problem.

Clouds will gradually return again tonight with the temperatures dropping to the upper 20s. Friday looks warmer with more sunshine and temperatures reaching 50 degrees.

Saturday we’re tracking rainfall. Low pressure moves in front the west bringing some moisture in the gulf along with it. A half inch to even an inch of rain is expected for Saturday in southwest Missouri and Arkansas. Because the ground is already saturated there is potential for flooding as the rain moves in. Be cautious on low water crossings and never drive through flooded roads.

Sunday the rain clears out and temperatures only rise to the 40s. Cannot rule out a stray flurry as the low pressure moves out, putting us on the back end with some cooler air. Skies will remain cloudy.

For most of the upcoming work week we will be dry with on and off sunshine. The only other day to watch moving forward is Wednesday night into Thursday when another system moves in bringing rain.

Climate outlook - The latest February temperature and precipitation outlook has been released by the Climate Prediction Center. Latest outlook is showing warmer than average temperatures for the month of February. Here in the Ozarks it’s predicting a 30% chance of above average temperatures. Average high temperature for February is in the 40 for the first half of the month, but by the end of the month the average high temperature reaches 52 degrees.

Looking at the precipitation outlook for February and it’s predicting out to the east, a slight chance of above average precipitation. For the rest of us in the Ozarks it’s showing equal chances. Which means there is not enough information to call whether we’ll have above or below average precipitation.