Gov. Parson introduces new Office of Childhood, consolidating Missouri childhood programs to one office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday establishing the Office of Childhood, which consolidates most childhood programs across state government to one new office.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will house the new office, which intends to provide more consistent programs and services for children. The office will be responsible for early childhood work, including all state programs related to child care, home visiting, early learning, and early intervention.

“Missouri families deserve the best early childhood system our state can provide,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “This is also a critical area of workforce development for our state. We must see to it that the workforce of tomorrow starts off on the right foot, and that means better support for Missouri children and their families.”

DESE, along with the Missouri Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and Missouri Social Services each provide various services for children and families. The transition to one office will streamline early childhood work across state government.

The Office of Childhood will consist of nearly 145 employees across the state. Gov. Parson says no state employee positions are being eliminated due to this consolidation. The Office of Childhood will have an estimated Fiscal Year 2022 budget of approximately $660 million.

The new office will take effect on August 28, 2021 unless disapproved by the state legislature within 60 days.

For more information on the new Office of Childhood, CLICK HERE.

