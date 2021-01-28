Advertisement

Missouri health leaders host 3 COVID-19 vaccine distributions in the Ozarks Friday (if you received a call, text or email)

COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri National Guard will host three COVID-19 mass vaccination distribution sites on Friday.

The sites include Pulaski County, Howell County and Jasper Counties.

So where exactly are the sites? Those who received a call, text or email from county or state health officials only know. You must be on the list for these sites to get the vaccination. They ask you not to show up unless you were notified to do so.

Last week, we announced that the Missouri National Guard would assist the Missouri Department of Health and Senior...

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Missourians are encouraged to visit MoStopsCOVID.com to see the latest vaccine updates, find out when they are eligible for the vaccine, and locate available vaccinators in their area. State health leaders say now is the time to get pre-registered for a vaccine with your doctor or county health department. As vaccines are distributed the local registration lists will be utilized.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors charge Nixa Junior High School assistant principal for possession of child pornography
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon
Two die in house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
Investigators say 2 found dead in Wednesday morning house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Homeowner kills a man who broke into his house near Willard, Mo.
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks

Latest News

Despite the Trump administration's promise, the government has no more 'reserve' 2nd vaccine...
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Wealthy Canadian couple pose as motel workers in the indigenous community to get the COVID-19...
Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line
Wealthy Canadian couple pose as motel workers in the indigenous community to get the COVID-19...
Wealthy Canadian couple accused of sneaking vaccine