Missouri health leaders host 3 COVID-19 vaccine distributions in the Ozarks Friday (if you received a call, text or email)

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri National Guard will host three COVID-19 mass vaccination distribution sites on Friday.

The sites include Pulaski County, Howell County and Jasper Counties.

So where exactly are the sites? Those who received a call, text or email from county or state health officials only know. You must be on the list for these sites to get the vaccination. They ask you not to show up unless you were notified to do so.

Missourians are encouraged to visit MoStopsCOVID.com to see the latest vaccine updates, find out when they are eligible for the vaccine, and locate available vaccinators in their area. State health leaders say now is the time to get pre-registered for a vaccine with your doctor or county health department. As vaccines are distributed the local registration lists will be utilized.

