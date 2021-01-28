Norfork, Ar. community honors long-time principal who died from COVID-19

NORFORK, Ar. (KY3) - The Norfork, Ar. community is remembering its high school principal. Mr. Bobby D. Hulse died from COVID-19 complications Wednesday.

People in in Norfork are hurting, but eager to share stories about Mr. Bobby Hulse, the high school principal, including senior Tyler Schaufler.

“He was kind of my idol. I looked up to him,” Schaufler said.

Students, teachers, alumni and administrators said Hulse had a personal relationship with everyone who walked through his halls.

“Well every morning I’d go in there and I’d share a cup of coffee with him. I’d talk to him,” Schaufler said. “He gave me a job here. When I needed extra money, he’d let me work at his house. He lets me work at these ball games. I don’t know, he’s kind of like a grandfather figure to me I guess.”

Schaufler said Hulse allowed him and another student to work on the janitorial team, building work experience before graduating high school in the spring.

Angie Parnell and her daughter Halen Braun both had Hulse as their high school principal. Parnell worked as Hulse’s secretary. Now her niece, Monica Shields has the job. They said Hulse had been in education for 54 years and was the Norfork High School principal for 41 of those.

“He’s Bob. He’s Norfork,” Parnell said.

Shields said Hulse called everyone “Chief.” She said he was known for wearing bright colored shirts and ties.

Both she and Parnell said he took education very seriously, but would do anything for any student.

“If you needed discipline, he’s going to discipline you, but he’s just going to turn right around and give you a Coke and give you a pat on the back and tell you he loves you at the same time. I just don’t know if you can find that anywhere else,” Parnell said.

Hulse got sick with COVID-19 over Christmas break and did not return to school when the spring semester started on January 4. He was hospitalized, but passed away at 76 years old.

“He just means so much as far as his presence. It’ll just be missed,” said Superintendent Chip Layne.

Layne said Hulse loved basketball, but the school almost called off tonight’s basketball game. He said Hulse, a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball fanatic, would’ve wanted nothing more than to see a Panther win.

“We chose to represent him by wearing Dodger blue tonight,” Layne said. “Even the opposing team tonight, which kind of shows his reach and his influence to other school districts and other parts of the region here.”

Mr. Hulse left a lasting impact that transcended city limits and generations.

“Any time I walk in this school, it’s not going to be the same,” Schaufler said.

Parnell said summing up such an extraordinary man’s impact is impossible.

“This school is Bobby Hulse. That’s his legacy and it will always be his legacy,” she said.

Bobby Hulse’s funeral will be at 2:00 this Sunday in the Norfork High School gym, which was named after him a few years ago.

Shields said Hulse was the last person out of that gym after every basketball game. She said he took the time to pick up the trash left behind in the stands. She said his favorite song was ‘Piano Man,’ which he required to be played immediately after ball games. That song was played after Wednesday’s game in remembrance of him.

