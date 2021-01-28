On Your Side: Didn’t get stimulus? Here’s how to get your money

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you did not get your stimulus money or you got the wrong amount, tell Uncle Sam.

First, use the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website to see what’s going on.

When you file, this is your chance to square up and get what’s yours. On the 1040, it’s line 30. It’s called the Recovery Rebate Credit.

Economic Impact Payments were advanced credit payments.

“It will either reduce the balance due on a tax return or it could increase the amount of the refund,” said Dr. Kerri Tassin with Missouri State University, Accounting.

Know about this tool.

The IRS has a Q&A stimulus check section on its website.

“There’s more information on the IRS website than there has ever been before. You can create an account for yourself on that website where you can lookup info that’s specific to your tax returns,” said Tassin.

Stimulus payments are not taxable.

