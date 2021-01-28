ON YOUR SIDE SCAM ALERT: Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant and Bar warns of Super Bowl scam using its logo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Beware of a Super Bowl giveaway scam on Facebook involving a Springfield-area restaurant.

Thieves are posing as Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant and Bar in an effort to steal your credit card number. The scammer stole the Big Whiskey’s logo. The grammar in the message is off too, claiming you won. Scammers created this account based on a real giveaway. And this real one is not over.No winner selected yet.

On the fake one, crooks message those who comment hoping they’ll fall for the trick and hand over personal information.

Workers with Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant and Bar say this is really annoying.

We’ve been trying to do these giveaways throughout COVID to make sure we are connecting to the community,” said Joy White of Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant and Bar. “Give something back from supporting us through such a tough time. We are trying to do something fun.”

Remember most businesses have a Facebook page, not a personal account. Another red flag on these pop-up scam accounts is they have very few friends and photos.

