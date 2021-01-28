Some Missouri lawmakers received COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - As state health officials face criticism over Missouri’s slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, it appears some lawmakers received the vaccine on Wednesday.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield says she was among those who received a vaccine. She says, “We had no intention of going out of turn and regret that was the case. It was an honest misunderstanding due to bad information and confusion around the process.”

Quade says lawmakers and staff from both parties received the vaccine. We do not know how many received the vaccine.

State Rep. Crystal Quade released this statement to KY3 News:

“What happened was word was going around the Capitol this morning that vaccinations were available for all employees. While workers at the vaccination site confirmed to us this was accurate, it turned out not to be. Lawmakers and staff from both parties were in line when we arrived. We had no intention of going out of turn and regret that was the case. It was an honest misunderstanding due to bad information and confusion around the process. This is even more of an example of the failure of the Parson Administration to give clear guidance and answer questions. When state employees don’t know what’s going on, how can we expect members of the general public to know?”

