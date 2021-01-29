Advertisement

A closer look at Missouri’s Stand Your Ground law after Willard break-in turned deadly

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says a Willard homeowner killed a man Thursday morning who broke into his home and attacked him.

Missouri has a Stand Your Ground law that allows someone to use deadly force in self-defense when threatened.

“The state of Missouri is a no duty to retreat state,” said Graham Hunt, owner of Downtown Tactical.

That means if you’re occupying a space legally, you have no reason to leave that space because someone is forcing you to leave it, according to Hunt.

Hunt, who teaches concealed carry and home self-defense classes, says there are factors the victim has to take into account if you find yourself in this situation.

”If somebody is breaking in my home, can I shoot? There’s four rules in firearm safety and the fourth rule is knowing your target and what’s beyond it. What if it’s somebody who is lost, could be dementia person who believes it’s their home, somebody drunk,” said Hunt.

Hunt said there’s three variables that have to be in place to shoot.

”If they had intent, opportunity and capability to cause serious bodily harm and or death, they may be in the right,” said Hunt.

He said it’s important to take training for these situations.

“You didn’t have the legal right to shoot them to preserve your own life or life of someone else you can get in serious trouble,” said Hunt.

Arkansas does not currently have a Stand Your Ground law, but there is one in front of a committee in the state legislature to make it possible.

