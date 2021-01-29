Alps Pharmacy administers 200 COVID-19 vaccines to Christian County first responders

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Christian County Emergency Management and Alps Pharmacy are joining forces to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to first responders.

“We are giving 200 shots today. We have three vaccinators today, and appointments scheduled every five minutes for people. That’s about 40 shots per hour, but we’re finding we can do more,” said Alps Pharmacist Erica Mahn.

Emergency Management Director Phil Amtower said law enforcement, EMT, firefighters and even those who work in the court house are eligible for the vaccine.

”The front facing personnel and there are some the personnel who are at the front desk dealing with the public,” said Christian County Emergency Management Director Phil Amtower.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole says he’s glad the clinic is available.

“Our community partners have come through to make sure to make sure our people our protected so we can protect the citizens we served,” said Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole.

Amtower is hoping to have another clinic so those who had the vaccine today can get their second dosage but regardless Alps Pharmacy will alert them.

He’s hoping the clinic goes smoothly so they can continue these clinics for other community members.

”This has been a grueling year... I think we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Hopefully it’s not another train coming. It seems to us we’re making progress and we haven’t seen that yet,” said Amtower.

