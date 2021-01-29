Advertisement

Authorities identify two victims from fatal house fire Wednesday in Battlefield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have identified two victims from a fatal house fire Wednesday morning in Battlefield.

Donald Kipp, 59, and Shawna Kipp, 50, were identified as the victims. The fire happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of West Somerset Drive.

“This is an ongoing investigation and the exact cause of death has not been released at this time,” said the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in an update Friday.

Neighbors tell KY3 that they saw flames coming out of the roof early Wednesday and called 911.The medical examiner’s office arrived to the scene around 2:30 p.m. as authorities tried to determine how the couple died.

