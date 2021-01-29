Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Home security camera captures Springfield electronics thief

The victim reported hundreds of dollars in radio and video equipment stolen from his Jeep Wrangler.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The victim reported hundreds of dollars in radio and video equipment stolen.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives are looking for a thief who took radios and video camera from a Greene County home owner. The crime happened in the 55-hundred block of South Westwood Avenue in Springfield. The victim reported the theft after reviewing his home security video which includes a view of the driveway.

The video shows someone slowly walk up the driveway on December 23, 2020 in the early morning hours. There are three cars parked in front of the home which is in a neighborhood south of Wanda Gray Elementary School. The stranger only checks the doors on the Jeep Wrangler which is parked closest to the street. The front passenger door was unlocked. The video shows the person opening the door.

The victim reported the following items stolen:

Two handheld Boefang UV 5R watt radios.

A Hero 7 GoPro camera.

If you have any information call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
