Christian County, Mo. first responders will receive COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After some controversy and outrage, first responders in Christian County will receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. The sheriff expressed his frustration after his office got left out of the health department’s first vaccination clinic last week.

Now, county agencies have worked together to provide a private vaccination clinic for emergency agencies.

“Getting these folks vaccinated, that are out there facing the public, getting them done first has been a top priority for us at the county,” said Christian County Emergency Management Director Phil Amtower.

Amtower said first responders are no more deserving of the COVID-19 vaccine than anyone else, but there is a reason the state listed them as one of the first groups eligible.

“They go from person to person and theoretically, they could be transmitting it unknowingly,” he said.

Amtower said most law enforcement agencies in the area are short-staffed, so keeping officers healthy and on duty is a must.

“They’re always needing personnel and if they have five or ten people get sick in their organization, it is a big issue,” he said.

Alps Pharmacy in Nixa has shots in stock that will be used specifically for Christian County first responders at a clinic on Friday.

Amtower said there are about 300 first responders in all of Christian County. He expects to get about 70% of those vaccinated at the clinic. He said that includes emergency management volunteers, volunteer and career fire fighters, law enforcement officers and public works employees.

“It’s been a little tough trying to get the vaccine,” he said.

Last week at the Christian County Health Department’s first vaccination clinic, frustrations were high as several first responder agencies were not included. At the time, the health director, Dr. Karen Peak said, those groups simply didn’t sign up properly. KY3 News was told the Christian County Commission later sent a strongly worded letter to that director, saying it would find other ways to get vaccinations to its citizens.

Dr. Peak would not comment on the commission’s letter or the first responders vaccination clinic, but did say she’s thankful Alps Pharmacy has doses available. She said she plans to partner with them to distribute those to the community.

Amtower said the county road department, resource management and the county commission have now teamed up with emergency agencies to make sure they get their vaccinations.

“We work well together and we get things done,” he said.

Organizers plan to use the clinic as a test run of plans for future mass vaccination events in the coming months.

