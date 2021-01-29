Greene County Sheriff critical of legislation to establish Second Amendment Preservation Act

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers are considering two bills that intend to protect the Second Amendment and further ease restrictions for gun owners.

Sen. Eric Burlison (R-Christian County) and Rep. Jered Taylor (R-Republic) are pushing legislation to establish the Second Amendment Preservation Act.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says the bills are “well intended but misguided” and could limit law enforcement officers all around the state.

“It is not only my duty, but my privilege to serve and protect the citizens of Greene County from criminal activity. Just as important however, it is my duty to stand between government overreach and you, specifically in regard of the 2nd Amendment. I am a member of the NRA and will never take part in the infringement of your constitutional right to legally purchase, possess, own, transfer or carry a firearm.”

Arnott says the sheriff’s office often works with federal agencies to investigate crimes. Under the legislation, law enforcement officers could face termination of employment if they share any firearm-related information with federal law enforcement.

Regardless of whether federal gun laws become stricter, Arnott asks for legislation that doesn’t punish Missouri officers.

“If Senator Burlison and Representative Taylor would consider receiving insight from the Missouri Law Enforcement perspective, I am very willing to work with them on these bills, as are many other Sheriffs,” says Arnott. “We need state laws that will make it easier to keep our communities safe, not those that have unintended consequences and silence law enforcement officials.”

Read the full statement from Sheriff Arnott below:

The legislation would also prohibit city and county government from creating laws restricting an employee with a valid permit from carrying a concealed weapon.

