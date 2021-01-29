Having multiple ways to receive weather warnings is life-saving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you are inside, you might not be able to hear the outdoor warning sirens. In times of inclement weather, you need multiple ways of receiving warnings in case one method fails.

Download the KY3 First Alert Weather App, and have a NOAA Weather Radio handy.

“We have a lot of bad weather that comes through this country,” said Dale Harding, whose home has been hit by a tornado in 2006.

Severe weather is not uncommon in the Ozarks. While Harding was not home when the tornado struck, he considers himself lucky. His house did not have a basement.

“When we pulled into the neighborhood where we lived, looking at it from half a mile away, it brought tears to our eyes. Was a lot of devastation,” Harding said.

Harding relies on his phone during severe weather. However, the Greene County Office of Emergency Management is advising you use a full warning toolbox.

Larry Woods, the Director of Emergency Management, said, “Use outdoor warning sirens, weather applications on your phones.”

Also use a weather radio. These can be purchased at almost any local retail store.

The NOAA weather radio saved a couple’s life in Mississippi just this past week. The radio alerted them of a tornado during the night. They fled the room and not 10 minutes later, a wooden board sliced through their wall and onto the bed where the had been sleeping.

“It went off within a sufficient amount of time for them to get up and seek shelter,” Woods said.

Weather radios plug into the wall, and switch to backup batteries if you lose power.

Woods recommends you program the radio for your county, and for any county touching it. This will give you more warning time during severe weather.

You can customize your warning alerts. For example here in the Ozarks, you can turn off alerts for tropical storms. You want any severe weather and tornado alerts to be turned on.

“It’s important once you get the warning, to be able to know what to do when you get that warning, and seek shelter,” Woods said.

When inclement weather approaches, whether it be severe weather or winter weather, make sure your phone is charged.

Turn on KY3 Station Alerts so you can get watches and warnings directly to your phone.

To turn on alerts, go into your app. Click the button in the top right corner and select Settings. From settings, under Notification Preferences toggle on Station Notifications. You can also customize these notifications by selecting Weather Notification Types.

If you’re traveling you want the app to send notifications for your specific area. After clicking the button in the top right corner select Location, and then press the Follow Me option.

To program your Midland Weather Radio:

Follow the prompts on the display screen using the arrows to move through the options and SELECT to choose the desired option. To SET LOCATION press the SELECT button, then use the arrows until SINGLE (or MULTIPLE) is displayed, then press SELECT. To SET COUNTRY press SELECT to program your county for position 1 Press SELECT for USA Press the arrows to choose your state, then press SELECT Press the arrows to choose your county, then press SELECT For older weather radios you may have to input a county code number, that number for Greene County is 029077 To SET TIME press the SELECT button. Set the time by using the arrows and then press SELECT To SET CHANNEL press the SELECT button. Tune the channel to the desired broadcast using the arrows. You can only set one channel. The channel for Greene county and Springfield is 162.400 To complete set up, press the SELECT button

To program MULTIPLE counties:

Follow steps 1 and 2 above To enter a new county, you will SELECT another space (or position) You can then choose NEARBY, then press SELECT Use the arrows to select the desired county, then press SELECT Once you’ve entered in the desired counties, hit MENU once, then use the arrows to continue onto 4 from above.

During severe or inclement weather, make sure the weather radio is turned on with the switch on the right-hand side.

Always have charged batteries in the weather radio.

For more instructions on how to program your weather radio, click the link below.

