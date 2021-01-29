Advertisement

Hickory County health leaders book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for many driving hours

By Linda Simmons
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians are driving hundreds of miles to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Hickory County Health Department in Hermitage received 675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.
They received it on Tuesday. They only had five days to use it. County health leaders are vaccinating people in phase 1B, finishing up tier 1, which includes first responders, and starting on tier 2, which includes people 65 and over or those at high risk.

County health leaders received calls as far away as Kansas City and St Louis, even Kansas and Arkansas. They say they can’t discriminate where someone lives. The Hickory County Health Department allows them to set an appointment, instead of waiting in line for hours. The phones won’t stop ringing,.

“A lot of these people that live around here a lot of these people that live around here retired here from a larger town, and so when they call their friends and family and say, we’ve got it down here, so we start getting calls from the friends and family of the local people that live around here,” Dawn Vader, Hickory County Health Administrator.

County leaders booked 264 appointments Friday. They relied on many volunteers, especially with a staff of only five. They ask you wait to call next Tuesday for future appointments.

