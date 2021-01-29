Hollisters Tiger Academy After School Program is now offering E-Sports for students

Hollister, Mo. (KY3) -

Hollisters E-Sports Head Coach, Holly Neal says students were excited when they found out about the new team.

“We had a big response, I think when we had our first meeting we had 30-40 middle school students show up to our meeting and probably 20 high school students attending those meetings,” Neal said.

Aidan Connell, Hollister’s middle school e-sports team captain said he has always loved video games, buthe didnt’t know if it was worth his time to pursue...until now.

“I think it’s important because kids that don’t usually get scholarships to go places or can’t afford to go to college e-sports might actually be a way for them to get into college,” Connell said.

“It kinda gives an opportunity for those kids that don’t really have those activities that play like sports or band or even speech and debate,” Merrick said. “It gives them an opportunity to compete at stuff that they might also be good at.”

This program is providing students with 21 century skills to be successful beyond the classroom.

Hollister’s Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sean Woods said the E-Sports team is funded through the Tiger Academy after-school program.

“It has opened up an avenue for kids who typically don’t stay after school to have the ability to stay after school and be involved in some type of event, activity, or sport,” Woods said.

He tells KY3 e-sports is more than just playing video games and can help shape the future of many students.

