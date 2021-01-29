Advertisement

‘I’m back’ : Adam Wainwright returning to Cardinals, agrees to new one-year deal

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright smiles after throwing a simulated inning...
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright smiles after throwing a simulated inning during baseball practice at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, in this Sunday, July 5, 2020, file photo. Longtime St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has won the Roberto Clemente Award, given annually by Major League Baseball for community involvement and philanthropy. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Jan. 29, 2021
ST. LOUIS (KY3) - Adam Wainwright, one of the most decorated pitchers in St. Louis Cardinals history, will return for a 16th season with the team.

Wainwright agreed to a one-year, $8 million for the 2021 season. His return was first reported Thursday night by MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman and made official Friday by the Cardinals.

Wainwright, who enters the 2021 season at 39 years old, returns on a one-year contract for the third straight season.

In a pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Wainwright compiled a 5-3 record and finished with a 3.15 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, his best marks in a non-injury season since 2014. Wainwright has the third-most wins (167) and the second-most strikeouts (1,830) in Cardinals history.

His longtime battery mate, Yadier Molina, remains a free agent as of Friday afternoon. However, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Molina is weighing a one-year offer from the Cardinals.

