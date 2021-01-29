Advertisement

Judge denies bail for northwest Arkansas man charged in Capitol riot

A man photographed sitting in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump’s supporters now faces 11 years in prison, after a weapons charge was filed.(None)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has denied bail for a 60-year-old Arkansas man who posed for photos with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Chief Judge Beryl Howell said Thursday that Richard Barnett’s behavior was “brazen, entitled, and dangerous,” and she called him “one of the stars of this assault.” Barnett is charged with entering a restricted building while carrying a dangerous weapon; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and theft of public money, property or records.

Prosecutors say Barnett was caught on video carrying a 950,000 volt stun gun during the raid.

