Man dies from burns in house fire in Webster County in mid-January

Several fire departments responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Ozark Church Road off Missouri Route B.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEAR ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Webster County authorities say a man has died from injuries in a fire in mid-January.

John Booth suffered serious burns in the fire on January 11. His grandson, Kellan Michael Harper, 3, also died in the fire.

Several fire departments responded to the fire on Ozark Church Road off of Missouri Route B. Investigators say Booth was watching Harper in the home when the fire started. The fire remains under investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

