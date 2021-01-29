Man dies from burns in house fire in Webster County in mid-January

NEAR ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Webster County authorities say a man has died from injuries in a fire in mid-January.

John Booth suffered serious burns in the fire on January 11. His grandson, Kellan Michael Harper, 3, also died in the fire.

Several fire departments responded to the fire on Ozark Church Road off of Missouri Route B. Investigators say Booth was watching Harper in the home when the fire started. The fire remains under investigation.

