Missouri faith-based organization calls for Hawley’s resignation

Missouri Faith Voices describes itself as a multi-faith, multiracial state organization that crusades for a number of causes like healthcare, criminal justice, predatory lending, immigration, and moral values from our government leaders.

On Thursday on behalf of the 120 faith-based congregations they represent, representatives from the organization asked for U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, to resign.

“We are not standing on behalf of a political party,” said Rev. Rodney Williams, the President of Missouri Faith Voices who was the first of seven speakers making remarks at the virtual news conference. “We are standing for that which is right against that which is wrong.”

“You’re either a voice for hate or you’re a voice for love and this precarious and in this crucial moment in our history it is time to pick a side,” added Rabbi Doug Alpert of Kansas City.

Several speakers pointed to Hawley’s siding with President Trump in claims that the election was a fraud.

“I am beyond horrified and ashamed to now be represented by one who would seek to overturn the will and hard-earned vote of the people,” said Rev. Molly Housh Gordon of Columbia, Mo.

“As an opportunist Josh Hawley has shown us he will do anything, he will sell his soul for his own self-serving interests rather than serving we the people,” Rabbi Susan Talve of St. Louis. “To reclaim the moral ground and the trust of our children, Josh Hawley must resign.”

Missouri members of the U.S. House of Representatives who supported Trump’s election claims were also mentioned.

“Hawley and several of our Missouri Representatives have betrayed our democracy in a cynical play for unearned political power,” Housh Gordon said. “And they have thereby rendered themselves unfit to serve us.”

“We should not forget that five our our U.S. Representatives from Missouri also supported this attack on our democracy and our decency,” Alpert said. “Representatives Hartzler, Luetkemeyer, Graves, Smith and Long should be expelled and we support Congresswoman Bush’s resolution calling for their expulsion.”

Hawley and fellow senator Ted Cruz along with former President Trump have taken the brunt of criticism since the Capitol riots with even fellow Republicans joining in the condemnation. Seven Democratic senators filed an ethics complaint against Hawley and Cruz asking that they be investigated. Hawley has since filed a counter-complaint.

But the Capitol violence was the main topic at the Faith Voices news conference.

“Hawley’s actions along with those of other political leaders has produced a hate-driven agenda which resulted in deaths and risked the lives of elected officials,” Williams said. “History has proven that if the protesters had been Black, rubber bullets, teargas and tanks would have been deployed and hundreds of arrests and possibly loss of lives at the hands of law enforcement would have been the order of that day.”

We called Hawley’s Washington office in our efforts to give all sides to this story and get his response either by interview or written statement. But his representatives, after saying they would get back to us, did not. We have also tried several more times over the past three weeks to interview Hawley but have been refused.

Hawley is not up for re-election again until 2024.

