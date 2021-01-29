Advertisement

Missouri mass vaccination sites seek to inoculate 18,000 in one day

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Nine mass vaccination sites operated by the Missouri National Guard are aiming to inoculate at least 18,000 residents statewide in one day.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the new sites are mostly in small towns such as Sedalia, Cape Girardeau and Troy. State officials expect to vaccinate 2,000 to 2,500 people at each of the nine clinics on Friday.

Vaccinations have gone slower than expected in Missouri and across the U.S. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Director Jane Wernsman says appointments are filled for all of the approximate 2,000 vaccinations planned in Cape Girardeau on Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Homeowner kills a man who broke into his house near Willard, Mo.
Zachary Martin/Greene County Jail
Rogersville man arrested, charged after US Capitol riot; documents reveal how FBI tracked him
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors charge Nixa Junior High School assistant principal for possession of child pornography
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal authorities ask if any other victims in pornography case against Nixa Junior High School assistant principal
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif.
Amazon adding new delivery stations in Springfield, Joplin

Latest News

Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27,...
Raise for Missouri lawmakers inches closer to taking effect
The sociology department recently received a grant to allow the university to incorporate...
Missouri State Sociology implements anti-racism modules to its courses
Springfield Fire Department
Springfield Fire Department reports careless smoking as top cause for deadly fires in 2020
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright smiles after throwing a simulated inning...
‘I’m back’ : Adam Wainwright returning to Cardinals, agrees to new one-year deal