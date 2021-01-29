Missouri mass vaccination sites seek to inoculate 18,000 in one day

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Nine mass vaccination sites operated by the Missouri National Guard are aiming to inoculate at least 18,000 residents statewide in one day.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the new sites are mostly in small towns such as Sedalia, Cape Girardeau and Troy. State officials expect to vaccinate 2,000 to 2,500 people at each of the nine clinics on Friday.

Vaccinations have gone slower than expected in Missouri and across the U.S. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Director Jane Wernsman says appointments are filled for all of the approximate 2,000 vaccinations planned in Cape Girardeau on Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.