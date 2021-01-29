Advertisement

Police investigate a break-in at the Springfield Art Museum

Break-in at Springfield Art Museum
Break-in at Springfield Art Museum(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say someone smashed a window to gain access inside the Art Museum on Brookside Drive Friday morning.

The broken window is in one of the classrooms.

Police say it doesn’t appear that anything was stolen, and they didn’t find anyone inside the building.

Investigators are now collecting fingerprints.

