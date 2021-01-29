Police investigate a break-in at the Springfield Art Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say someone smashed a window to gain access inside the Art Museum on Brookside Drive Friday morning.

The broken window is in one of the classrooms.

Police say it doesn’t appear that anything was stolen, and they didn’t find anyone inside the building.

Investigators are now collecting fingerprints.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.