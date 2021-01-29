Advertisement

Rogersville man charged in US Capitol raid appears in court, released on personal recognizance bond

Zachary Martin/Greene County Jail
Zachary Martin/Greene County Jail
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Zachary Martin, a Rogersville man facing federal charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol raid on Jan. 6, appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Martin faces federal charges for being on restricted buildings or grounds, unlawful activities on Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct and demonstrating in the Capitol. FBI agents and local authorities arrested Martin around 1 p.m. Thursday near U.S. 65 and Battlefield Road.

Martin appeared before federal Magistrate Judge David Rush in US District Court in Springfield. He has since been released from custody on a personal recognizance bond, according to court records.

Further legal proceedings in the case will be transferred to District of Columbia.

On Jan. 6, a mob of people in support of then-president Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building, disrupting as Congress worked to certify Electoral College votes over the 2020 presidential election. One officer died from injuries in the riot, one woman was fatally shot in the capitol and three others died from medical emergencies.

According to court documents, the FBI received a tip later that day that Martin had entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and “livestreamed” a public video of himself inside the building on Facebook.

After collecting evidence, the FBI and local authorities arrested Martin on Thursday afternoon. He is the second Missouri resident facing federal charges in the raid. Emily Hernandez, of Sullivan, Missouri, turned herself in after being identified in a photo with a splintered name plate belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

