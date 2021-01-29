Advertisement

Sarah Sanders raises $1M for Arkansas governor campaign

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders makes her...
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders makes her first appearance on the &amp;quot;Fox &amp;amp; Friends&amp;quot; television program in New York. Former White House press secretary Sanders is laying the groundwork for a possible run for governor of Arkansas in 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders raised more than $1 million in the first four days of her bid for Arkansas governor, her campaign said Thursday.

Sanders announced on Monday she was running for Arkansas governor with a nearly eight-minute video that embraced former President Donald Trump, even as the Senate prepares for an impeachment trial on charges he incited the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The fundraising haul shows how much more expensive the 2022 GOP race for Arkansas governor will become with Sanders in it. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin has raised $1.8 million since March for the race while Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has raised $1 million since July. No Democrats have announced a run for governor.

The three are running to succeed GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection next year. Arkansas is a solidly red state, with Republicans holding all of its statewide and federal offices.

Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, left the White House in 2019 to return to her home state. Trump, who publicly encouraged her to run for Arkansas governor, endorsed her candidacy on Monday night.

Sanders’ campaign released few details on the fundraising, but said she had contributions from donors in each of the state’s 75 counties. It also didn’t release any information on how much she’s spent since Monday’s launch. The deadline for this quarter’s fundraising report, which will have more details on donors and spending, is in April.

Republican Sen. Jim Hendren, a nephew of Hutchinson’s, has also said he is considering running for governor and planned to make a decision within the next three weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors charge Nixa Junior High School assistant principal for possession of child pornography
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon
6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Homeowner kills a man who broke into his house near Willard, Mo.
Two die in house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
Investigators say 2 found dead in Wednesday morning house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks

Latest News

Willard double homicide preliminary hearding takes place Thursday afternoon
Two charged in Willard double homicide appear in court Thursday
Zachary Martin/Greene County Jail
Rogersville man arrested, charged after US Capitol riot; documents reveal how FBI tracked him
Missouri Faith Voices, a multi-faith, multiracial statewide organization, has called on Senator...
Missouri faith-based organization calls for Hawley’s resignation
Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott
Greene County Sheriff critical of legislation to establish Second Amendment Preservation Act