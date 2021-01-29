Advertisement

Son, his girlfriend face charges in connection to mother’s overdose death in Camden County

Prosecutors charged Derick Beck, 24, of Camdenton and Morgan Walters, 23, of Camdenton with...
Prosecutors charged Derick Beck, 24, of Camdenton and Morgan Walters, 23, of Camdenton with first degree involuntary manslaughter.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a man and his girlfriend connected to his mother’s overdose death.

Prosecutors charged Derick Beck, 24, of Camdenton and Morgan Walters, 23, of Camdenton with first degree involuntary manslaughter.

Deputies responded to a home in Montreal on January 19 regarding an overdose death. Investigators say Beck supplied his mother with a purported controlled substance he created from other illicit ingredients. This substance was believed to be the cause of death.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Homeowner kills a man who broke into his house near Willard, Mo.
Zachary Martin/Greene County Jail
Rogersville man arrested, charged after US Capitol riot; documents reveal how FBI tracked him
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors charge Nixa Junior High School assistant principal for possession of child pornography
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal authorities ask if any other victims in pornography case against Nixa Junior High School assistant principal
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif.
Amazon adding new delivery stations in Springfield, Joplin

Latest News

Hickory County health leaders book COVID-19 vaccine for many driving hours
Hickory County health leaders book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for many driving hours
Several fire departments responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Ozark Church Road off...
Man dies from burns in house fire in Webster County in mid-January
Breezy and milder today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy and milder today
Springfield Fire Department
Springfield Fire Department reports careless smoking as top cause for deadly fires in 2020