Son, his girlfriend face charges in connection to mother’s overdose death in Camden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a man and his girlfriend connected to his mother’s overdose death.

Prosecutors charged Derick Beck, 24, of Camdenton and Morgan Walters, 23, of Camdenton with first degree involuntary manslaughter.

Deputies responded to a home in Montreal on January 19 regarding an overdose death. Investigators say Beck supplied his mother with a purported controlled substance he created from other illicit ingredients. This substance was believed to be the cause of death.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.