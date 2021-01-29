Advertisement

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. launches regional survey to track interest in COVID-19 vaccine

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has launched a regional survey to measure the public’s interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey collects feedback on the COVID-19 vaccine, measuring how likely someone is to receive the vaccine once available to them, general attitudes on COVID-19, and where individuals commonly go for information about their health.

“Information collected from the survey will help the Health Department better serve our entire region and address potential concerns surrounding vaccine,” said the health department in a news release.

People in Missouri’s Region D are encouraged to complete the survey. These counties include Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Vernon and Webster.

CLICK HERE for the SGCHD COVID-19 vaccine survey

Right now, the health department does not have vaccines available for high-risk individuals. If you qualify, you are asked to check with your healthcare provider for information on other potential opportunities to receive the vaccine.

The Missouri National Guard and Department of Health and Senior Services are planning mass vaccination events in each of the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions in February.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Homeowner kills a man who broke into his house near Willard, Mo.
Zachary Martin/Greene County Jail
Rogersville man arrested, charged after US Capitol riot; documents reveal how FBI tracked him
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors charge Nixa Junior High School assistant principal for possession of child pornography
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal authorities ask if any other victims in pornography case against Nixa Junior High School assistant principal
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif.
Amazon adding new delivery stations in Springfield, Joplin

Latest News

Importance of weather radios during severe weather season
Importance of weather radios during severe weather season
The sociology department recently received a grant to allow the university to incorporate...
Missouri State Sociology implements anti-racism modules to its courses
A man photographed sitting in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the violent siege of the...
Judge denies bail for northwest Arkansas man charged in Capitol riot
Two die in house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
Authorities identify two victims from fatal house fire Wednesday in Battlefield, Mo.