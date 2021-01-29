Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. launches regional survey to track interest in COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has launched a regional survey to measure the public’s interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey collects feedback on the COVID-19 vaccine, measuring how likely someone is to receive the vaccine once available to them, general attitudes on COVID-19, and where individuals commonly go for information about their health.

“Information collected from the survey will help the Health Department better serve our entire region and address potential concerns surrounding vaccine,” said the health department in a news release.

People in Missouri’s Region D are encouraged to complete the survey. These counties include Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Vernon and Webster.

Right now, the health department does not have vaccines available for high-risk individuals. If you qualify, you are asked to check with your healthcare provider for information on other potential opportunities to receive the vaccine.

The Missouri National Guard and Department of Health and Senior Services are planning mass vaccination events in each of the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions in February.

