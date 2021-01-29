Advertisement

The Place: Local woman competes in national weight loss show

By Michael Gibson
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Katie Perkin Smith took a leap of faith and competed in the online national web show Larger Than Life with celebrity weight loss coach Bruce Pitcher, where she lost over 50 pounds.

Watch episode 1 of the show here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=je9hMnw9VlA

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Homeowner kills a man who broke into his house near Willard, Mo.
Zachary Martin/Greene County Jail
Rogersville man arrested, charged after US Capitol riot; documents reveal how FBI tracked him
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors charge Nixa Junior High School assistant principal for possession of child pornography
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal authorities ask if any other victims in pornography case against Nixa Junior High School assistant principal
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif.
Amazon adding new delivery stations in Springfield, Joplin

Latest News

KY3
The Place: Local children’s author gives back with new fishing tale
KY3
The Place: Secrets our handwriting can tell
KY3
The Place: 3 Questions with Ethan Forhetz
KY3
The Place: Feeding your soul with chocolatier Shawn Askinosie