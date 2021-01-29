Advertisement

Toddler killed in accidental shooting by 4-year-old in Miss.

A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.
A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.(Source: WDAM/Gray News)
By WDAM staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A 2-year-old girl died Friday after being accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said his department responded to the shooting on New Hope Road Friday morning.

The 2-year-old girl was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s department, the girl was shot once with a handgun.

The Hattiesburg Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Homeowner kills a man who broke into his house near Willard, Mo.
Zachary Martin/Greene County Jail
Rogersville man arrested, charged after US Capitol riot; documents reveal how FBI tracked him
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors charge Nixa Junior High School assistant principal for possession of child pornography
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal authorities ask if any other victims in pornography case against Nixa Junior High School assistant principal
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif.
Amazon adding new delivery stations in Springfield, Joplin

Latest News

The Taney County Health Department is urging people to sign up for the Covid-vaccine after 13...
Taney County Health Department urges people to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine waiting list
Breezy and milder today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rainy Windy Saturday
Temple coach John Chaney embraces senior guard Aaron McKie at the end of their game with...
John Chaney, Temple’s commanding Hall of Fame basketball coach, dies at 89
The Taney County Health Department is urging people to sign up for the Covid-vaccine after 13...
The Taney County Health Department is urging people to sign up for the Covid-vaccine after 13 new Covid-19 related deaths were reported since the end of November
Christian County Emergency Management and Alps Pharmacy are joining forces to administer the...
Alps Pharmacy administers 200 COVID-19 vaccines to Christian County first responders