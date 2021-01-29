Two charged in Willard double homicide appear in court Thursday

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people charged in connection to a Willard double homicide made an appearance in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Duncan Bogle and Theresa Cox are both charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of a couple outside of their home in November.

More than two months since Alex Chute and Brianna Sproul were killed, the hearing came with a mixed bag of emotions for Chute’s family members.

“To finally be in the courtroom was actually a feeling of relief,” Chute’s mother Lisa Pini told KY3. “To see the accused was very difficult for me. But to actually sit there and see that justice is starting to be served made me feel better.”

Two others are also charged in the case, including Cox and Bogle’s former co-worker Matthew Plumb. He faces murder charges in the case, while his relative Therin Plumb faces charges for tampering with physical evidence.

Several witnesses testified during Thursday’s hearing, including a Willard police officer, Matthew Plumb, a friend of Duncan Bogle and a member of the Secret Service.

Chute’s sister also told KY3 it was difficult to see Cox and Bogle in-person.

“To see them come into the courtroom today, I was scared at first,” Chute’s sister Katie Jakoubek said. “But watching them leave, I knew that was the best thing that could happen. They can’t hurt anybody else. They can’t hurt my family again.”

An officer with the Willard Police Department testified, discussing evidence he observed at the scene and and during subsequent search warrants. Officer Stephen Purdy said he found Chute and Sproul with multiple gunshot wounds and shell casings nearby.

Purdy also said he found ammunition at Cox’s home upon a search warrant. He said the ammo appeared to be the same type of ammo as the shell casings found at the scene.

Prosecutors also shared phone records between Cox, Bogle and Matthew Plumb, who is also charged with murder in connection to the homicides.

Matthew Plumb testified as a witness as well, discussing prior conversations and messages he had with Cox regarding “ruffing up” her ex. He also said Cox had asked him to help create an alibi.

For family, hearing loved ones names was the hardest part.

“Watching them walk out the door, getting up from the table and they can leave and my son can’t,” Pini said. “They just talked about who was deceased on the front porch. They said it was Alex Chute and Brianna Sproul. That cut me to the core.”

While the hearing came with some sadness for family members, they also said they feel things are moving in the right direction.

“It’s changed my life more than I realized,” Jakoubek said. “To say that my baby brother is gone, is devastating. I miss him a lot. Today is the first of many good days to come.”

While the trial itself may not start for quite some time, Jakoubek said her family will still push through everything together.

“I don’t want to say anger, but the emotions that we have coursing through us give us the energy, the power to get here and to face them without them seeing our weaknesses,” she said. “They didn’t get to see my cry. I don’t give that to them. That’s for me. We are a hundred percent staying strong. All of us together as a family.”

Pini and Jakoubek said being able to be with Chute’s young daughter is the “blessing” they all need these days.

Bogle and Cox are expected to be back in court in the middle of February.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.