“Absolutely genuine:” Friends remember Shawna Kipp, found after Battlefield, Mo. house fire

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators found the bodies of 50-year-old Shawna Kipp and 59-year-old Don Kipp in their home after a fire Wednesday morning. Shawna’s friends, and coworkers spoke out about their loss.

“If you had her in your life, you were so incredibly fortunate,” said Crystal Copeland.

Over the last ten years, Copeland and Shawna Kipp have become close friends.

“When you met her, you immediately felt comfortable and at ease and just at peace with her because... so kind and giving of herself and her time and her love,” Copeland said. “Absolutely genuine. You would never doubt that her care and compassion was just who she was. She didn’t know how to be any other way.”

Copeland works with bail bonds and judicial services. She met Shawna through her work at Dee Wampler’s law office.

“I mean, if she was gone one day, we missed her,” Wampler said.

Wampler said Shawna had worked for him for about ten years.

“Dependable, consistent, well-liked,” he said. “She was a ten.”

Wampler said Shawna started as a secretary, but quickly worked her way up to become the office manager. Before working for him, she was an executive assistant at the Springfield-News Leader. Wampler said she was continuing to grow and achieve.

“She had some college credit and was attending MSU and getting her degree in business,” he said.

Shawna and her husband Don’s home went up in flames early Wednesday morning. Their bodies were found inside. Investigators have not revealed how they died.

The Kipps had five children between them and multiple grandchildren.

Wampler’s staff learned about Shawna’s death the day of the fire. Hearts are still hurting in the office.

“It’s a tragedy. I don’t know the details yet,” Wampler said. “All I can say is, we’ll miss her.”

Copeland said Shawna could brighten anyone’s day with a smile that will be sorely missed.

“If you were loved by Shawn you knew you were loved immensely and wholly,” Copeland said.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is still under investigation. Authorities are waiting on autopsy results.

