Arkansas virus hospitalizations, at 911, continue to decline

Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.
Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Arkansas declined by 40 on Saturday as the number continued to drop, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were a reported 911 hospitalizations, down from 951 on Friday after the number fell below 1,000 on Thursday for the first time since November, the health department reported.

There were seven additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 1,824 new cases for totals of 4,838 deaths and 294,387 cases since the pandemic began, according the department.

The seven-day rolling averages of both deaths and new cases have declined during the past two weeks, from 42.43 deaths per day to 40.29 and from 2,682.14 new cases per day to 1,597.29, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Arkansas ranked the state 14th in the nation in new cases per capita with 827.12 for every 100,000 residents, based on the Johns Hopkins data.

