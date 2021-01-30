Advertisement

BBB warns against posting vaccine cards on social media

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to share their COVID-19 vaccine cards online.

Vaccinations cards have personal information on them, such as your full name, your birthday, and where you got your vaccine.

However, it’s not just personal information scammers could be after. They could use real cards to make a phony ones.

Scammers have been caught selling fake vaccination cards online in Great Britain and the bureau warns that it’s only a matter of time before that starts in the U.S.

If you want to share the momentous occasion online, a safer option is to take a photo of your vaccine sticker or take a selfie at the clinic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Shawna Kipp
‘Absolutely genuine’ : Friends remember Shawna Kipp, found after Battlefield, Mo. house fire
Mark and Tara Millman both face federal charges in a child pornography case dating back to last...
Taney County couple charged in federal child pornography case
Zachary Martin/Greene County Jail
Rogersville man arrested, charged after US Capitol riot; documents reveal how FBI tracked him
Missouri does have a Stand Your Ground law. It allows someone to use deadly force in self...
A closer look at Missouri’s Stand Your Ground law after Willard break-in turned deadly

Latest News

The CDC has issued a mandate requiring people to wear a mask on all public transportation.
CDC requires face masks on airlines, public transportation
Donnie Brown, 35, of Ava, was arrested following a traffic stop Jan. 21 near Highway 76 and...
Douglas County man arrested on two warrants; authorities find meth in his car
On the one-year anniversary of Mark Frerichs’ abduction, family members and other supporters...
Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan
COVID 19 pandemic impact on board game sales
Springfield business sees interest in board games spike during COVID-19 pandemic