Douglas County man arrested on two warrants; authorities find meth in his car

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Douglas County authorities arrested a man wanted on multiple warrants, finding methamphetamine in his car while investigating.

Donnie Brown, 35, of Ava, was arrested following a traffic stop Jan. 21 near Highway 76 and Highway 95 in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Brown had a warrant out of Ozark County for abuse or neglect of a child and another out of Christian County for two charges of non-support.

Deputies searched the car during the traffic stop, finding a pink baggie with a white powdery substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a clear baggie with an unknown brown substance and an Axe body spray can that had residue on the bottom of it, which also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Brown was taken to the Douglas County Jail. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

