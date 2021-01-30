Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold & windy this afternoon

Wind chill in the 20s today
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Sunday! We’re cold again today with high temperatures in the 30s and gusty winds. These winds are from the northwest this afternoon which means they’ll be bringing in colder air, making it feel like the 20s when outdoors. Expect wind chill values in the 20s today.

Feels like forecast
Feels like forecast(KYTV)

As there is a little moisture available and we’re behind the low pressure which came through yesterday, there is potential for seeing a few flurries to a light drizzle to the northeast. I expect limited impacts from this, but if you’re driving this evening take things slower just in case a few slick spots develop.

A few flurries possible today
A few flurries possible today(KYTV)

Dry on Monday with the highs back in the 40s by the afternoon. As high pressure builds this week, we’ll have temperatures rebounding to the 50s.

Tuesday is Groundhog Day and temperatures will feel like spring with highs in the low 50s.

This doesn’t last. By next weekend colder air moves into the Ozarks. It is difficult to get into specifics for the forecast next weekend. As of right now, there is potential for some precipitation Thursday into Friday in the form of light rain. Then Friday night another round of precipitation moves in. At this point, can’t nail down the precipitation type. This is also a lot of uncertainty with the temperatures next weekend. Prepare for it to be cold, but more specifics will be given as we get closer.

7 Day forecast
7 Day forecast(KYTV)

