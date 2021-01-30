Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Weather Team tracks Saturday’s severe storms

KY3
KY3(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 Weather Team is tracking severe weather throughout Saturday afternoon.

Thunderstorm warnings are in effect until nearly 6 p.m., while some tornado warnings in the Ozarks region have expired.

WATCH LIVE HERE or with the stream below:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Kipp
‘Absolutely genuine’ : Friends remember Shawna Kipp, found after Battlefield, Mo. house fire
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Mark and Tara Millman both face federal charges in a child pornography case dating back to last...
Taney County couple charged in federal child pornography case
Missouri does have a Stand Your Ground law. It allows someone to use deadly force in self...
A closer look at Missouri’s Stand Your Ground law after Willard break-in turned deadly
Zachary Martin/Greene County Jail
Rogersville man arrested, charged after US Capitol riot; documents reveal how FBI tracked him

Latest News

NWS: Tornado warnings in Newton, McDonald counties; others expire in the Ozarks region
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. Two hedge funds...
REPORT: Missouri man now a millionaire on paper after investment into GameStop stock
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media Thursday.
Gov. Parson wants shuttered Missouri prison to become training academy
High schools and middle schools in Springfield have teamed up to install disposal boxes in an...
New disposal boxes installed at Springfield Public Schools in effort to reduce vaping among students