FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Weather Team tracks Saturday’s severe storms
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 Weather Team is tracking severe weather throughout Saturday afternoon.
Thunderstorm warnings are in effect until nearly 6 p.m., while some tornado warnings in the Ozarks region have expired.
WATCH LIVE HERE or with the stream below:
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.