FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers and thunderstorms moving in today

Showers and thunderstorms will move through the Ozarks today as some low pressure comes in from the west with a cold front. Widespread rain and gusty winds can be expected. Rain will clear late this afternoon from west to east. Higher accumulations will be found farther south along the Missouri and Arkansas boarder. Upwards of an inch can be expected in these areas.

Showers and thunderstorms moving in today (KYTV)

Despite the rain I still expect temperatures to sit near 50 degrees this afternoon. Winds gusting upwards of 35 mph are possible as the front moves through.

Temps in the 50s today despite rain (KYTV)

Tonight, rain and thunderstorms will linger for some. Temperatures remain above freezing so I don’t expect slick roads.

Rain clearing out late tonight (KYTV)

Tomorrow can’t rule out a few flurries as we’ll be on the back end of the low pressure and in a region of cooler air. Temperatures Sunday will sit in the upper 30s with temperatures dropping throughout the afternoon because of the front.

Turning warmer for the start of the week with temperatures in the 40s. Rising to the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before we get blasted with cold air.

Widespread precipitation is possible on Thursday into Friday. Pay attention to the end of the week because cold air makes a blast for the Ozarks. It’s too early this far out to pinpoint precipitation types, much less the timing. If temperatures do get as cold as what some of the long-range outlooks are showing, then things will get really interesting.