Advertisement

Gov. Parson wants shuttered Missouri prison to become training academy

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media Thursday.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media Thursday.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Gov. Mike Parson has proposed transforming a shuttered northwest Missouri prison into a training ground for incoming correctional officers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Parson’s recently unveiled budget plan includes $671,714 to convert the idled Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron into an academy where would-be prison guards can get more real-world experience before being assigned to one of the state’s 20 lock-ups.

The state has training academies in Jefferson City, St. Joseph and Farmington. Those facilities may be consolidated once the conversion is complete.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Shawna Kipp
‘Absolutely genuine’ : Friends remember Shawna Kipp, found after Battlefield, Mo. house fire
Mark and Tara Millman both face federal charges in a child pornography case dating back to last...
Taney County couple charged in federal child pornography case
Zachary Martin/Greene County Jail
Rogersville man arrested, charged after US Capitol riot; documents reveal how FBI tracked him
Missouri does have a Stand Your Ground law. It allows someone to use deadly force in self...
A closer look at Missouri’s Stand Your Ground law after Willard break-in turned deadly

Latest News

High schools and middle schools in Springfield have teamed up to install disposal boxes in an...
New disposal boxes installed at Springfield Public Schools in effort to reduce vaping among students
Donnie Brown, 35, of Ava, was arrested following a traffic stop Jan. 21 near Highway 76 and...
Douglas County man arrested on two warrants; authorities find meth in his car
COVID 19 pandemic impact on board game sales
Springfield business sees interest in board games spike during COVID-19 pandemic
COVID 19 pandemic impact on board game sales
COVID 19 pandemic impact on board game sales