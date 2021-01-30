Mercy Springfield works to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines as supply stands low

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With COVID-19 vaccines starting to arrive in Greene County, Mercy Springfield has cancelled its weekend vaccine clinics.

Right now the hospital system is working on a first-come-first-serve basis, meaning if you are on the list for Phase 1B, you will get in for your vaccination as soon as it’s your turn in line. Mercy chose this method rather than giving out doses based on a person’s age or health condition.

“Quite honestly, I would say that it is very difficult to risk access,” said Mercy VP of Primary Care Dr. David Barbe.

Dr. Barbe said Mercy is asking for physician input in some cases, prioritizing patients only when necessary. Overall, their goal is to give everyone an equal chance to get the vaccine.

”We’ve seen relatively healthy older adults get very sick, and we’ve seen those with chronic disease at age 50 seem to get by OK, so how do you really know?,” Dr. Barbe said.

Dr. Barbe said Mercy has only received enough vaccines to cover about one-tenth of the number of patients who have signed up.

”We are on a pause, waiting for the state to announce how much vaccine we would get for this next cycle. So we’re not doing vaccines tomorrow because we don’t have vaccines to give,” Dr. Barbe said Friday.

Mercy’s weekend clinics have vaccinated thousands across the region. Dr. Barbe said more than 100 patients were vaccinated at Mercy Hospital in Springfield last weekend. He expects the halted clinics to resume next weekend, as long as there is enough vaccine to go around.

”It’s not that we have zero,” Dr. Barbe said. “We are trying to make sure that we can complete the series for those who have already started it.”

Dr. Barbe urged patients to get vaccinated at their earliest opportunity, even if that means going to a different hospital or health department. Patients registered for vaccination at Mercy do not have to call and cancel if they receive the vaccine elsewhere.

While many people in the Ozarks wait patiently for their spot in line, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has released a regional survey to answer any questions you may have about the vaccine.

”We do know that certain populations tend to have more vaccine hesitancy than others,” said Care Erwin with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “Some of the questions were really trying to find out if individuals feel the same way as some national surveys have indicted.”

The survey is not a sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, just a tool the health department can use to address the public’s concerns about the vaccine.

”The state is planning to hold a mass vaccination event, however they are differing scheduling to the local public health department so we are still waiting for final details from the state before we can work out a plan for who we are going to vaccinate and how we are going to schedule them,” Erwin said.

Cox Health just got word of it’s vaccine allotment. They’re drawing up plans about who it will be giving its vaccines to first.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

