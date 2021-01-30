Advertisement

NWS: Tornado warnings in Newton, McDonald counties; others expire in the Ozarks region

(WEAU)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning Saturday afternoon for several counties in the Missouri Ozarks.

Parts of Newton and McDonald counties are under a tornado warning until 4:45 p.m. Tornado warnings in Lawrence and Barry counties have expired as of 4:30 p.m.

During a tornado warning, conditions are favorable for a tornado. If you’re in the area of a warning, seek shelter immediately.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather throughout Saturday evening. Rain, hail and strong winds are also likely through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

CLICK HERE for the latest alerts, including counties included in the watch.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Kipp
‘Absolutely genuine’ : Friends remember Shawna Kipp, found after Battlefield, Mo. house fire
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Mark and Tara Millman both face federal charges in a child pornography case dating back to last...
Taney County couple charged in federal child pornography case
Missouri does have a Stand Your Ground law. It allows someone to use deadly force in self...
A closer look at Missouri’s Stand Your Ground law after Willard break-in turned deadly
Zachary Martin/Greene County Jail
Rogersville man arrested, charged after US Capitol riot; documents reveal how FBI tracked him

Latest News

KY3
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Weather Team tracks Saturday’s severe storms
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. Two hedge funds...
REPORT: Missouri man now a millionaire on paper after investment into GameStop stock
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media Thursday.
Gov. Parson wants shuttered Missouri prison to become training academy
High schools and middle schools in Springfield have teamed up to install disposal boxes in an...
New disposal boxes installed at Springfield Public Schools in effort to reduce vaping among students