NWS: Tornado warnings in Newton, McDonald counties; others expire in the Ozarks region

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning Saturday afternoon for several counties in the Missouri Ozarks.

Parts of Newton and McDonald counties are under a tornado warning until 4:45 p.m. Tornado warnings in Lawrence and Barry counties have expired as of 4:30 p.m.

During a tornado warning, conditions are favorable for a tornado. If you’re in the area of a warning, seek shelter immediately.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather throughout Saturday evening. Rain, hail and strong winds are also likely through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

CLICK HERE for the latest alerts, including counties included in the watch.

Tornado Warning including Neosho MO, Granby MO, Newtonia MO until 4:00 PM CST pic.twitter.com/9iZcuTeXRD — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) January 30, 2021

