REPORT: Missouri man now a millionaire on paper after investment into GameStop stock

(KY3) - A Missouri man recently invested $4,500 into bets on GameStop via the Robinhood app. Then stocks skyrocketed after his investment.

CNN reports AJ Vanover, who earns around $35,000 a year, is now a millionaire on paper after his investment.

It happened after an army of traders on Reddit bought up the stock in bunches to raise its price. GameStop shot up nearly 70%, clawing back much of its steep loss from earlier this week, after Robinhood said it would allow customers to start buying some of the stock again, according to the Associated Press.

