REPORTS: Cardinals to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Rockies

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) in the seventh inning of a baseball game...
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KY3) - The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a deal to acquire Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies, Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports.

Arenado is considered one of the top third basemen in Major League Baseball. He is a five-time All-Star and an eight-time Gold Glove Award winner. In eight seasons, Arenado has compiled a .293 batting average with 235 home runs and 760 RBIs.

Details on the deal are limited. In a follow-up report, Rosenthal added the deal not likely to be finalized Friday night or possibly this weekend.

Arenado signed a $260 million, eight-year deal with Colorado in February 2019 and will be owed $199 million for the six remaining seasons. St. Louis and Colorado are working to finalize how much of the contract both teams will pay.

Arenado will need to formally waive his no-trade clause, while MLB will also need to give approval since the deal involves a cash transaction of more than $1 million.

In a finalized deal, Arenado is expected to keep his opt out after 2021, get an additional opt out after 2022 and retain his full no-trade clause, Rosenthal reports. He may restructure his contract and defer money from the Cardinals as part of a trade, which would require approval of the players’ association.

The agreement comes on the same day the Cardinals finalized a one-year deal for long-time ace Adam Wainwright. Fan favorite Yadier Molina remains a free agent at this time, but is currently weighing a one-year offer from the Cardinals.

We will update as more information becomes available.

