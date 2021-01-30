Advertisement

Taney County couple charged in federal child pornography case

Mark and Tara Millman both face federal charges in a child pornography case dating back to last...
Mark and Tara Millman both face federal charges in a child pornography case dating back to last summer.(Gray Social | Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Taney County couple faces federal charges in a child pornography case dating back to last summer.

Authorities arrested Mark John Millman, 36, and Tara Sau Millman, 42, while serving a warrant Thursday afternoon.

Mark and Tara are charged for producing child pornography. According to a criminal complaint issued Friday, they “employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor... to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.”

In June, investigators traced some messages to the couple in an online chat room back to Mark Millman. Federal authorities received a tip of an image of a minor in the chat room. Law enforcement requested subscriber information, and identified a unique IP address.

Authorities executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in Merriam Woods, Missouri, leading to their arrests.

According to a criminal complaint, Mark admitted the two performed sexual acts on a child. Authorities discovered a video on their phones of a sexual act involving a four-year-old.

Mark Millman is the executive chef at Château on the Lake in Branson, per online records. He has a bond hearing set for Tuesday, Feb. 2.

