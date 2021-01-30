Advertisement

West Plains holds first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday, offering 2,800 doses

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri National Guard helped local health leaders in West Plains with a mass vaccination clinic Friday.

The Howell County Health Department, City of West Plains and Ozarks Healthcare joined the effort to administer 2,800 doses of the vaccine Friday.

Health leaders offered Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for several groups eligible under Missouri’s vaccination plan, including people 65 and older, people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD and other underlying health conditions.

Katie Mahan, Director of Ozarks Healthcare’s Pharmacy and a vaccinator at Friday’s clinic, said the event was highly anticipated by health leaders.

“We are so excited to be able to start getting this vaccine out into the public,” Mahan said. “As a health system, we believe this is another positive milestone in our battle against COVID-19. Being able to help share doses of what we believe is equivalent to hope to our community’s most vulnerable is an honor. We are thankful to have worked as a team with our state and city partners to start getting this vaccine out into the public, and we hope to administer more doses through continued efforts.”

Patty Ingalls shared several photos from the vaccination clinic Friday. A spokesperson says they don’t know yet when they’ll hold another mass vaccination clinic, but to stay informed for updates on the Ozarks Healthcare website.

