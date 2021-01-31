Advertisement

AP source: Detroit Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles Rams in swap of quarterbacks

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks downfield during the first half of an NFL...
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks downfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round pick, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the deal has not been completed. ESPN first reported the swap, which will include the Rams’ first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, along with their third-round pick this year.

The blockbuster trade of two starting quarterbacks and former No. 1 overall draft picks will provide a change of scenery for two players who probably need it.

Stafford asked to be traded shortly after the current season ended with the Lions’ third straight double-digit losing record. He has been one of the NFL’s most prolific passers during his 12-year career spent entirely in Detroit, but has never won a playoff game.

Meanwhile, the Rams’ coaching staff and front office have publicly expressed a clear loss of confidence in Goff in recent weeks after Los Angeles earned its third playoff berth and posted its fourth straight winning record during his four years under coach Sean McVay.

Stafford, who turns 33 years old next month, has two years left on a $135 million, five-year contract.

Goff is about to begin a four-year, $135 million contract with $110 million guaranteed. He has been a steady winner since McVay’s arrival, but his high propensity for turnovers and lack of improvement over the past two seasons led McVay and general manager Les Snead to speak openly of a future without Goff in recent weeks.

The familiarity of these two franchises’ front offices likely helped the difficult deal: New Detroit general manager Brad Holmes just left his job as the Rams’ director of college scouting under Snead.

Goff was the last first-round pick made by the Rams back in 2017. Snead has now traded away his top pick or moved back in seven consecutive drafts.

