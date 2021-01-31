Advertisement

Better Business Bureau recommends not posting COVID-19 vaccination card to social media

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine, many are excited and sharing proof on social media.

”I posted, ‘You’re a part of history,’” said Emilee Goddard.

Emilee Goddard works as a technician at an Ophthalmology clinic.

”I was one of the first three people in my clinic to get it. I work at Mercy,” said Goddard.

So Goddard posted a photo of her vaccination card to social media

“They never told me not to post it,” said Goddard. “I was excited. I posted it then I saw now oh maybe I shouldn’t of done that.”

The Better Business Bureau said this is dangerous because it could make it easier for thieves to steal your identity. Your card has your full name and birth date along with information about where you got your vaccine.

”Facebook already has your name. People are posting about your birthday on your birthday. So anyone can just get your information from Facebook,” said Goddard.

BBB experts said they’re worried about scammers re-creating vaccination cards and selling fake ones. They say scammers in Great Britain were caught doing that already on eBay and TikTok.

Goddard says she still has her post up and she doesn’t feel like her privacy is threatened.

”I would just be cautious and smart with it. If I knew now what I knew then I would of just posted my sticker if I would of gotten one,” said Goddard.

The Better Business Bureau recommends making sure your social media privacy settings are set high.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Kipp
‘Absolutely genuine’ : Friends remember Shawna Kipp, found after Battlefield, Mo. house fire
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
NWS: Tornado warnings expire throughout Ozarks region
Much colder for Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy, windy and colder overnight
Mark and Tara Millman both face federal charges in a child pornography case dating back to last...
Taney County couple charged in federal child pornography case

Latest News

St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou, right, celebrates his second goal of an NHL hockey game with...
Kyrou sparks Blues’ quick start in 6-1 rout of Ducks
firefighters.
COVID-19 pandemic impacts Ash Grove Fire Protection District’s number of 911 calls
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks downfield during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Detroit Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles Rams in swap of quarterbacks
Pandemic changes emergency response efforts in Ash Grove
Pandemic changes emergency response efforts in Ash Grove