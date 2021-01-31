Better Business Bureau recommends not posting COVID-19 vaccination card to social media

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine, many are excited and sharing proof on social media.

”I posted, ‘You’re a part of history,’” said Emilee Goddard.

Emilee Goddard works as a technician at an Ophthalmology clinic.

”I was one of the first three people in my clinic to get it. I work at Mercy,” said Goddard.

So Goddard posted a photo of her vaccination card to social media

“They never told me not to post it,” said Goddard. “I was excited. I posted it then I saw now oh maybe I shouldn’t of done that.”

The Better Business Bureau said this is dangerous because it could make it easier for thieves to steal your identity. Your card has your full name and birth date along with information about where you got your vaccine.

”Facebook already has your name. People are posting about your birthday on your birthday. So anyone can just get your information from Facebook,” said Goddard.

BBB experts said they’re worried about scammers re-creating vaccination cards and selling fake ones. They say scammers in Great Britain were caught doing that already on eBay and TikTok.

Goddard says she still has her post up and she doesn’t feel like her privacy is threatened.

”I would just be cautious and smart with it. If I knew now what I knew then I would of just posted my sticker if I would of gotten one,” said Goddard.

The Better Business Bureau recommends making sure your social media privacy settings are set high.

