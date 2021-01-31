COVID-19 pandemic impacts Ash Grove Fire Protection District’s number of 911 calls

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Ash Grove say the pandemic had an impact on their call numbers in 2020.

Firefighters in Ash Grove were only assisting during critical emergencies for several months throughout the pandemic

“Anything that was non-emergency, we stopped answering basically to prevent us taking any type of sickness in to our patients,” said Anthony Monnig, Ash Grove Fire Protection District Chief.

This meant ambulances would respond to non-emergency medical issues, like lift assists, without help from Ash Grove firefighters.

In addition to fires, first responders in Ash Grove would still help in life threatening situations.

“We still ran heart attacks, strokes and anything that was a medical emergency,” Monnig said.

He said this was all about limiting exposure.

“At the time, we didn’t want to take something in from that previous call,” Monnig said. “We’re always in appropriate personal protection gear. We don’t know for sure what we’re taking in to the next house.”

Without those non-medical emergency calls, Ash Grove responded to 351 total calls in 2020.

Monnig said the number of responses would have been much higher had it been a “normal year.”

“We were off several months not answering specific call types, and yet still at the end of the year we posted what would be considered our normal numbers,” he said. “So it’s safe to assume had we been running calls all those months, we would have set a new record.”

Ash Grove is now back to their regular call criteria, Monnig said. He said that should help lift a weight off of paramedics’ shoulders.

Monnig also said crews will continue to use proper safety precautions on all of their calls. He said firefighters wear masks, and will even provide patients with masks if needed.

