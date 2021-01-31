Cunningham returns to lead Oklahoma State over Arkansas

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, including the go-ahead basket and clinching free throws, to lead Oklahoma State over Arkansas 81-77.

Cunningham was in his first game action since Jan. 12. Since then, OSU postponed two games because of COVID-19 protocols and Cunningham sat out two more after that. Cunningham’s jumper with 21.3 seconds remaining gave the Cowboys a 79-77 lead and he added two free throws with 3.8 left. Kalib Boone added 16 points for OSU.

Justin Smith scored 18 points and Moses Moody 17 for Arkansas.

