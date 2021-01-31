Advertisement

Cunningham returns to lead Oklahoma State over Arkansas

Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) shoots in front of teammate Moses Moody (5) and Oklahoma...
Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) shoots in front of teammate Moses Moody (5) and Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, center and Bryce Williams (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, including the go-ahead basket and clinching free throws, to lead Oklahoma State over Arkansas 81-77.

Cunningham was in his first game action since Jan. 12. Since then, OSU postponed two games because of COVID-19 protocols and Cunningham sat out two more after that. Cunningham’s jumper with 21.3 seconds remaining gave the Cowboys a 79-77 lead and he added two free throws with 3.8 left. Kalib Boone added 16 points for OSU.

Justin Smith scored 18 points and Moses Moody 17 for Arkansas.

