Marriott Vacations Worldwide to acquire Welk Resorts properties, including Branson site, for $430 million

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A luxury resort in Branson for several decades will soon be under new ownership.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide announced an agreement to acquire to acquire Welk Resorts and it properties for nearly $430 million.

Welk Resorts is one of the largest independent and family-owned timeshare companies in North America, operating eight resorts. The Branson Welk Resort and Theatre, in addition to sites in California, Colorado, New Mexico and Mexico, are part of the upcoming acquisition.

“We couldn’t be more excited for our Welk Resorts owners and team members to have MVW take us to this next chapter. They share the same values of excellence which makes this the perfect pairing to build on the foundation laid by the Welk team and generations of the Welk family,” said Jon Fredricks, president and chief executive officer of Welk Resorts, via a news release.

The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, according to the news release. Marriott Vacations Worldwide is expected to rebrand all properties as “Hyatt Residence Club” resorts once the transaction becomes official.

